KUALA LUMPUR:The second day of the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat got off to a dramatic start as Opposition MPs continued to reprimand Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan for not providing clarity to yesterday’s announcement of the revocation of the Emergency Ordinance (EO).

The Kota Baru MP refused to say whether the Emergency proclamation and its ordinances had the decree from Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Instead, MPs were told to wait for an explanation next Monday, which is the final day of the special sitting.

This led to an uproar from the opposition bench and a throng of MPs, including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PKR-Port Dickson) , Fahmi Fadzil (PKR-Lembah Pantai), M Kula Segaran (DAP-Ipoh Barat), Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna), RSN Rayer (DAP-Jelutong), Gobind Singh Deo (DAP-Puchong) and Pulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (Amanah-Pulai) firing repeated questions at Takiyuddin.

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said then had to step in to stop the situation from escalating further.

The six emergency ordinances were revoked on July 21 as mentioned by Takiyuddin.

Replying to Fahmi, he clarified that compounds issued after the date of revocation are still valid and action should be taken.

Fahmi had asked about what happens to compounds issued over the past five days with the assumption that the EO was still in effect.

“Do raise the issue of (compounds under the ordinance) when the health minister presents his briefing. He’s the owner of these ordinances. Not me. You can raise the issue with him,” Takiyuddin said.

Dissatisfied with his answer, Salahuddin said: “You destroyed everything, you made a mistake.”

Azalina then told the Pulai MP to respect the speaker and wait for his turn.

“Give me the opportunity to do my work. Or else you take my place and replace me instead,“ she said.

She then passed the floor to the Health Minister to present his briefing.