Takiyuddin: PRU15 not a priority

PUTRAJAYA: The current government is stable, so holding the 15th General Election soon is not a priority, says PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan(pix).

The Energy and Natural Resources Minister also repeated his stand that the government still has the responsibility of reviving the country economically and in the context of health, post Covid-19 pandemic.

“To me, the General Election is not a priority now as we have a stable government, which has the support of the parties including from the opposition, there’s a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and so on

“There’s no reason for the next General Election to be hurriedly held. It’s not the issue of being afraid to lose, there definitely will be a fight and this depends on the people (to choose),” he said at a media conference here today when asked to respond to claims that PAS is worried about losing in GE15 if it is not held soon.

Takiyuddin said GE15 would be held based on the Federal Constitution, that is, with the collective agreement of the Cabinet and on the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the dissolution of Parliament

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had reportedly said that now is not a suitable time to hold GE15 when the country is still grappling with various issues such as the rising cost of living and higher inflation rate.

GE15 must be held at the latest, by mid-September 2023, that is, within 60 days after the automatic dissolution of the current Parliament on July 16, 2023.-Bernama