PETALING JAYA: De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix) should be sacked for not respecting the law and open disloyalty to the Royalty and rakyat’s wishes for Parliament to be convened “as soon as possible” as decreed by the King and State Rulers yesterday.

Saying this, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng asked what is so difficult to understand about the Royal decree that Parliament must convene as soon as possible.

“Takiyuddin’s reliance on Prime Minister Tan Sri Mahiaddin (Muhyiddin) Md Yasin’s suggestion of Parliament convening by October or nearly four months later, obviously does not fulfil the meaning of ‘as soon as possible’,” Lim said in a statement today.

“For Takiyuddin to attempt to spin the King’s decree of ‘as soon as possible’, as not specifying an exact date nor state which month when the House should be in session, is both irresponsible and dishonest.”

Lim said Takiyuddin has previously shown his partisanship over professionalism by claiming that it is the Cabinet that will decide whether to advise the King whether to extend the Emergency, contrary to the Special Independent Committee on the Emergency 2021 set up under the Emergency Ordinances.

Even the Prime Minister later corrected Takiyuddin that it is the Special Independent Committee on the Emergency 2021, and not the Cabinet, that will advise the King accordingly, the Bagan MP added.

“How many more mistakes must Malaysians suffer from a Law Minister who refuses to act in accordance with the law? Since the Rulers have also decreed that the Emergency Proclamation should not be extended after Aug 1, Takiyuddin should act according to his powers as Law Minister to give effect to that decree.

“Instead, Takiyuddin performs amazing linguistic gymnastics to the detriment of the interests of the rakyat and jeopardising a whole-of society effort to win the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.”