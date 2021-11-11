Takiyuddin tests positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan(pix) has tested positive for Covid-19.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told the Dewan Rakyat that he will be answering a question on behalf of Takiyuddin.

“Apologies speaker, I am representing the minister (Takiyuddin) because he is still suffering from Covid-19. I was informed about taking over the task to answer this critical issue this morning,“ the Santubong MP said.

According to the Dewan Rakyat’s order of business, Takiyuddin was to respond to a question from Che Alias Hamid (Kemaman-PAS) on the efforts taken by the ministry to save the critically endangered Malayan tiger from going extinct.

Meanwhile, on tiger conservation, Wan Junaidi said a survey conducted from 2016 to 2020 found that there are less than 200 tigers in the wild.

“With this number of tigers, Malaysia is expected to lose them in five to 10 years, unless swift action is taken.”