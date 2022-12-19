Talent Ecosystem Alliance formed to increase solar industry talent pool

KUALA LUMPUR: Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia), JJ-LAPP (M) Sdn Bhd (JJ-LAPP) and the Selangor Human Resource Development Centre (SHRDC) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a talent ecosystem alliance to boost the visibility of JJ-LAPP and Huawei’s solar photovoltaic (PV) products and increase the skilled workforce in Malaysia.

As solar energy becomes one of the latest trends towards a sustainable ecosystem, the alliance will work towards equipping the workforce with the latest knowledge and skills needed to grow the green energy industry.

The MoU will see the three parties working together to launch a training programme, with SHRDC as the main training provider in efforts towards bridging the renewable talent gap in the country.

SHRDC, an industry-led talent development centre, will become a sustainable channel to promote and provide training facilities and the facilitation of the programme which will benefit both students and the industry at large.

Reiterating their commitment and support to accelerate Malaysia’s progress towards carbon neutrality by 2050, Huawei Malaysia and JJ-LAPP will take on the role as training partners for the programme. As experts in the field of solar, both parties will provide course materials, assessment, equipment, as well as a learning, technical and networking platform for the participants in the programme.

The facilities available during the training include purpose-designed classrooms, solar PV workshops, and roof-top solar panels for hands-on learning, supported by experienced trainers with a dedicated operations team. The programme will also include solar PV pre-sales and after-sales service training to introduce the correct standard operating procedures (SOP) and heighten the awareness of choosing quality components for a solar PV system.

The long term training programme will provide graduates and market players with Huawei’s smart PV professional certification upon completion, issued by SHRDC, as well as opportunities to enter the green energy industry.

The MoU was signed by the SHRDC executive director Teh Sook Ling, JJ-LAPP general manager Chang Chee Keong and Huawei Malaysia Digital Power Business Group vice-president Chong Chern Peng.

“With this partnership and collaboration that is taking flight, it will surely be a meaningful added value to our organisation as we too are committed into building all-rounder green energy talents where the goal of carbon neutrality can be realised,” said Teh.

Chang, said that the company is committed to providing the resources and support to achieve the goal and mission of the training programme.

Chong, meanwhile, said the solar energy market will continue to grow in Malaysia with Huawei’s Smart PV solutions currently widely adopted by many in the industry.

“Nurturing new talents through practical learning using the latest technology by Huawei and JJ-LAPP will help strengthen the talent pool of the solar energy industry to progress towards creating a selfgenerating energy environment and meeting the zero-carbon mission goal,” he added.

He said the collaboration with SHRDC and JJ-LAPP will further intensify the skills development efforts in producing talent in the green energy field to increase employment opportunities and foster interest among young talents besides framing a better policy development across the industry and greener future for all.