Taliban authorities blocked more than 23mln websites over immoral contents

MOSCOW: The Taliban-led government of Afghanistan has blocked more than 23 million websites over immoral contents, reported Sputnik, quoting Acting Minister for Communications and Information Najibullah Haqqani.

“We have blocked 23.4 million websites. They are changing their pages every time. So, when you block one website, another one will be active,” Haqqani told the TOLONews broadcaster on late Thursday.

He also criticised the Facebook social network for the lack of cooperation with the government.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, provoking the collapse of the previous government.-Bernama