Taman Rimba Kiara development: DBKL, three others get nod to appeal

PUTRAJAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and three others can proceed to appeal against the Court of Appeal's decision which quashed the proposed Taman Rimba Kiara residential project development order.

This followed a unanimous decision by the Federal Court three-member bench led by Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed in allowing the leave to appeal applications brought by DBKL, Memang Perkasa Sdn Bhd, Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and Bukit Kiara Public Housing Residents Association.

Justice Azahar said the legal questions on issues related to locus standi (legal standing), the effect of the KL Structure Plan, the duty to give reason and conflict of interest were important questions of law that required further argument and the decision of the Federal Court on those questions would be at public's advantage.

The questions of law pertaining to the locus standi touch on the rights to commence judicial review proceedings under the Rules of Court 2012 and whether the requirement of locus standi in judicial review proceedings override the provisions in the Planning (Development) Rules 1970.

On the legal questions concerning the KL Structure Plan, the questions relate to whether the document can be a legally binding document that a planning authority must comply with when issuing a development order.

Another question is whether a planning authority in deciding to issue a development order is under a duty to give any adequate reasons for its decision to persons objecting to the granting of the development order.

The other two judges presiding on the bench were Federal Court Judges Puan Sri Zaleha Yusof and Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang.

On Jan 27 this year, the Court of Appeal three-member bench led by Justice Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan (now Federal Court judge) quashed the development order issued by DBKL for the proposed development of the residential project in Taman Rimba Kiara.

The appellate court had set aside the Nov 28, 2018 decision of the High Court in dismissing the judicial review brought by Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) residents to quash the conditional planning permission and development order by DBKL.

The residents filed the judicial review application on Aug 11, 2017, through the management bodies of Trellises Apartment, Kiara Green Townhouses, Residence Condominium, TTDI Plaza Condominium, The Greens Condominium, as well as TTDI Residents Association and four TTDI residents and homeowners.

They named the DBKL, Yayasan Wilayah, Memang Perkasa and the Bukit Kiara Public Housing Residents Association as respondents in the judicial review.

The residents sought a certiorari order to quash DBKL's decision on the proposed mixed development which included a 29-storey apartment comprising 350 units of affordable housing and eight service apartment blocks with eight storeys of podium parking space.

They claimed that the 10.08ha Taman Rimba Kiara is a public park located in the TTDI and Bukit Kiara area and is a green lung of Kuala Lumpur.

In today's proceedings conducted virtually, the bench heard submissions from lawyers B. Thangaraj appearing for DBKL, Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram appearing for the developer Memang Perkasa, Tan Sri Cecil Abraham for Yayasan Wilayah Persekutuan and Datuk Harpal Singh Grewal for the Bukit Kiara Public Housing Residents Association.

The court also heard submissions from lawyer Datuk Dr Gurdial Singh Nijar who appeared for the residents. -Bernama