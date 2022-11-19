Tambun’s Ahmad Faizal arrives to loud cheers

SHAH ALAM: Leaders from Perikatan Nasional’s coalition have started arriving at the viewing party at the Ballroom of Glenmarie Hotel and Golf Resort.

First to arrive is Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin who proceeded to take a seat in the hall at 7.30pm. An hour later, Tambun incumbent Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu received loud cheers from PN supporters as he walked in.

Smiling from ear to ear, he waved to the media, greeted them and said “Let’s eat first,” before leaving for the holding room of the ballroom.