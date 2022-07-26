Tamil music maestro Ilaiyaraaja is now an Indian member of Parliament

NEW DELHI: Tamil music composer Ilaiyaraaja has become a member of India’s upper house of parliament, winning his nomination as a distinguished personality.

He was formally sworn in as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Ilaiyaraaja was nominated earlier this month along with other achievers, including athlete P.T. Usha, social worker Veerendra Heggade and film director V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Ilaiyaraaja as someone whose music has “enthralled people across generations.”

The 79-year-old was awarded national awards – the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018.-Bernama