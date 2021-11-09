Tampin Umno Youth chief dies of heart attack

SEREMBAN: Tampin Umno Youth chief, Muhammad Hafez Hezmi died at his home in Krubong, Melaka at 2.30 am today due to a heart attack.

He was 38.

The news of his death was confirmed by Negeri Sembilan Umno Youth head Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir when contacted by Bernama here today.

“I received the news of Muhammad Hafez's death early this morning. It came as a shock because I just saw him in Melaka yesterday during the nomination process for the state election, and he looked healthy.

“I was also informed that he even had a discussion with Tampin Umno election machinery last night. His sudden death is a huge loss to the party,” he said.

Mohd Zaidy said that Muhammad Hafez had contributed a lot to Umno and was always active in providing service and assistance to the rakyat, especially in Tampin.

Muhammad Hafez held several political positions and also in non-governmental organisations including the Pekan Gemas 4B Youth movement chairman since 2004.-Bernama