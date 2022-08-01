Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim laid to rest at Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum

SHAH ALAM: Former Selangor Menteri Besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim was laid to rest at the Shah Alam Royal Mausoleum here today.

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah also attended the funeral.

Earlier, the funeral prayer was performed at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah after the Zohor prayer, led by the Grand Imam Muhammad Farhan Wijaya and joined by hundreds of congregants, including friends and relatives.

Also present were Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and several Selangor state assemblymen.

Abdul Khalid breathed his last at the Cardiac Vascular Sentral Hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 11.08 pm yesterday. He was 76,

A post on his Facebook page announced that Abdul Khalid had been warded since April 23 due to an infection of a heart valve.

He leaves behind a wife Puan Sri Salbiah Tunut, four children and two grandchildren.-Bernama