Tanduo tragedy serves as lesson on importance of patriotism: USIA

LAHAD DATU: The intrusion by terrorists in March 2013 at Kampung Tanduo near here should serve as a lesson and reminder on the importance of unity and patriotic spirit in defending the country’s sovereignty from external threats.

Pertubuhan Islam Seluruh Sabah (USIA) deputy president Abdul Hakim Gulam Hassan said the spirit of togetherness among all parties, including the people and the authorities, in the face of a threat would remain etched in the memory of the people of this country, especially Lahad Datu residents.

“The defence assets were all deployed in Lahad Datu and the entire Malaysian Family prayed for our safety here, in other words Malaysians were united for the sake of our district.

“As Malaysians, we need to always be grateful and remember that independence cannot be bought, we need to be strong together and every time we celebrate National Day and Malaysia Day, fly the Jalur Gemilang to show our love for the country.”

He said this when officiating at the launch of the Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia convoy in Sabah and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign here today.

He said after more than six decades of independence, the people were able to benefit from economic progress and lead a prosperous life and everyone in the state should be grateful for this.

Meanwhile, Lahad Datu district officer Firuz Idzualdeen Mohd Dzul said several activities, including village and school beautification contests, have been planned to enliven the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

“We invite the public to participate in the activities as the National Month is an occasion to celebrate,“ he said.

Meanwhile in TAWAU, Sabah Youth and Sports Assistant Minister Andi Muhammad Suryady Bandy, when launching the Malaysian Family Jalur Gemilang Programme at Kampung Pasir Putih here, said not misusing government aid also shows a love for the country.

“There are irresponsible parties who smuggle out subsidised goods to neighbouring countries and sell them at higher prices, with such leakages there will be insufficient supply for the local people and the country suffers losses.

“The government helps the people through subsidies, unfortunately certain quarters take advantage of this,“ the Tanjung Batu assemblyman said.-Bernama