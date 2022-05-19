Tangkak capable of becoming international tourism centre: MB

TANGKAK: The district of Tangkak, which is famous for ecotourism activities, can be turned into an international-standard tourism centre, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi(pix).

He said that Mount Ophir, which is more popularly known as Gunung Ledang, in the district was not only able to attract tourists but also generate income for residents nearby.

“I am confident that tourism facilities will be able to provide economic returns for the people in the surrounding areas, especially during this period of endemic phase,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He said several high-impact development projects would be implemented in the district soon, including upgrading the infrastructure at Gunung Ledang.

Apart from that, he said projects involving the Tunku Mahkota Ismail Youth Centre (TMIYC), Johor Affordable Housing, a new administration centre for Tangkak, flood mitigation plans and Gambir industrial centre would also be carried out.

Onn Hafiz also said that he also presented ‘Bantuan Kasih Bangsa Johor’ contributions to 359 recipients during the Tangkak district department-level Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration today.

He also handed a one-off grant totalling RM10,000 to the Ledang Muslim Orphans Welfare Organisation Care Centre.-Bernama