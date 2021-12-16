Tanjung Balau boat tragedy: Five more bodies found

KOTA TINGGI: Five bodies, believed to be victims of a boat capsize incident in the waters of Tanjung Balau, here, yesterday, were found along the coastal area this morning.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department Zone II chief Al Hasra Mohamad the bodies of three men and two women, believed to be illegal immigrants were discovered between 6.45am and 7.45am.

“The bodies were found between 500 metres and 2.5 kilometres from the scene,” he told Bernama.

The bodies of 11 Indonesian nationals have been found along the Tanjung Balau beach after the boat they were on capsized due to high waves during bad weather early yesterday morning.

Another 14 other illegal immigrants on the boat were rescued, with 25 more still missing.

The boat was reportedly carrying 50 illegal immigrants from Lombok, Indonesia and the search and rescue operation is still ongoing to find the remaining passengers.-Bernama