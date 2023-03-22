Tanker destroyed in fire at depot

KUCHING: A fuel truck was destroyed after fire broke out at a depot of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry in Jalan Ellis here today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said it dispatched firefighters from the Padungan and Batu Lintang stations to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 12.55 am.

“On arrival at the location, they found that the fire had spread over an area measuring 10 square metres, destroying a tanker.

“The firemen saved 14 of the 16 vehicles kept there and prevented a 20 metres x 20 metres store from going up in flames,” it said in a statement.

It said the fire was put out at 1.50 am, and it did not affect the main structure of the building, which is used for storing seized goods like petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas. -Bernama