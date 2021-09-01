Taps running again in 26% of affected areas

PETALING JAYA: Water supply to 26% of 453 areas in Selangor affected by the shutdown of Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant has resumed at 12pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in updating the recovery said water supply in all 463 affected areas is expected to fully recover at 12 am on Friday (Sept 3).

The supply was disrupted after a pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih.

Alternative water supply assistance will continue to be mobilised to the affected consumers and critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption, it said in a statement today.

Air Selangor is seeking the consumers’ cooperation to practise social distancing and wear face masks while collecting the water supply from the water tankers.

It asked affected residents to refer to the Air Selangor application, Air Selangor’s website at www.airselangor.com and all of its official social media channels including Air Selangor’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for water supply information that will be updated from time to time.

Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 or Help Centre via the Air Selangor application.