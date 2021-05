SHAH ALAM: The government is confident of achieving the target of 150,000 vaccine injections per day by June when a bigger supply of vaccines is received that month.

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ahmad Amzad Hashim said the aim of administering 80,000 injections daily was achieved by last week and with increasing supply of vaccines, more Vaccine Administration Centres (PPV) would be opened to raise the figure to 150,000 daily within one to two months,” he told the media.

Earlier today, Ahmad Amzad who visited the Ideal Convention Centre Shah Alam in conjunction with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine administration, said the government’s target of achieving herd immunity before this December remained.

He said while 1,400 PPV were expected to be opened across the country, so far less than 30% of the PPV were operating due to the low supply of vaccines.

“We will reach the climax of the vaccination exercise when the whole supply of vaccines is received around June and July following which, we will open more PPV,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Amzad said the government was considering the suggestion that the administration of the second dose of the vaccine be delayed to ensure that as many people as possible receive the first dose to achieve herd immunity as soon as possible.

“Whatever it is , we need to follow the recommendations of the vaccine manufacturers as it involves the issues of guarantee, effectiveness and so on while we’re also looking at the practices in other countries,” he said. — Bernama