Target sets cautious tone as US consumers turn thrifty

NEW YORK: Target Corp on Wednesday (May 17) forecast a grim second quarter as consumers shun non-essentials such as electronics and home goods in the face of persistently high prices, but the retailer maintained its full-year profit expectations.

US retail sales have remained resilient despite higher prices but consumers have been careful about their spending, hurting companies such as Target and Home Depot, whose merchandise largely consists of discretionary products.

Shares of Target, which beat first-quarter estimates, closed up 2.58% on Wednesday.

“American consumers continue to face difficult trade-off decisions as they juggle the wants and needs of their families,” chief growth officer Christina Hennington said on a post-earnings call. “The fear of a looming recession weighs heavily on many American families.”

The company’s lacklustre forecast followed bleak numbers from US home improvement chain Home Depot, which warned of a steeper-than-expected drop in annual profit. Bigger rival Walmart, which gets more than half of its revenue from groceries, is set to report earnings on Thursday.

“These continued signs of caution among consumers have reinforced why we entered this year with a conservative inventory position,” CEO Brian Cornell said.

Target’s inventory at the end of the first quarter was 16% lower than last year, reflecting more than a 25% reduction in discretionary items, helping gross margins improve.

The company’s executives used the word “cautious” at least 13 times during the hour-long earnings call.

“Target’s original guidance for the year was on the conservative side ... against that backdrop, we think Target’s print is a step in the right direction,” D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Baker said.

Target also warned theft and organized retail crime could reduce this year’s profitability by more than US$500 million (RM2.26 billion), compared with 2022 when the inventory “shrink”, or loss, was over the expected US$650 million.

Target projected adjusted profit between US$1.30 and US$1.70 per share, below estimates of US$1.93 for the current quarter and forecast comparable sales to decline in the low-single digits.

“There (are) still some pain points with the consumer and they are still being cautious, which in Target’s case I do think it’s extremely justified going forward,” Jessica Ramirez, senior analyst at Jane Hali and Associates.

First-quarter comparable sales grew by a better-than-expected 0.7%, helped by a 0.9% increase in-store traffic, but digital sales posted a surprise drop. – Reuters