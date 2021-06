SEREMBAN: The high number of Covid-19 cases in Negeri Sembilan recently is due to several factors, including targeted screening on workers in the industrial sector as well as close contact and symptomatic screening exercise.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S.Veerapan said it was also due to the increase in imported cases whereby those who worked in other states have infected their family members in Negeri Sembilan.

“There are also cases from community clusters that were detected before the implementation of the Movement Control Order. However, the infectivity rate in Negeri Sembilan has declined from 1.23 on June 5 to 1.05 yesterday,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said it would continue to conduct Covid-19 screening activities based on the risk assessment made by the District Health Offices in order to curb the pandemic transmission.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan recorded the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases after Selangor with 618 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the state to 33,451. — Bernama