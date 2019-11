JOHOR BAHRU: The setting up of a task force through the Fisheries Department for the past two months is expected to help boost the income of local fishermen, says Deputy Agriculture & Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin.

He hoped to help preserve natural resources in the country’s waters.

Various studies would also be conducted to identify the best methods and mechanisms to help fishermen get out of poverty, apart from the group’s involvement in the use of modern technology through the innovations produced, he said.

“We have several plans for the fisheries sector, where the government has set up a task force and next week there will be workshops to study on issues related to the fishermen.

“We are still figuring out ways to increase the income of the fishermen,” he told reporters after officiating the Fisheries Department’s 2019 Innovation Award at the Angsana Exhibition Site, here, today.

Also present were Fisheries Department’s engineering division director Ahmad Tarmidzi Ramly and aquaculture development division director Yeo Moi Eim.

He said modernisation of the fisheries sector was among important elements for the task force to focus on including the Hydro Cockles Sorter Harvesting System to facilitate fishermen carrying out the harvest.

Meanwhile, at the Fisheries Innovation Award 2019, Fisheries Research Institute (FRI) Gelang Patah, Johor was named the winner of the technical category via Hydro Cockles Sorter Harvesting System while the FRI Batu Maung, Penang, won the procedure category via its innovation called Diagnostic Case Procedure Kit.

Meanwhile, a fisherman from Miri, Sarawak, Fauzi Mob was selected as the winner in the open fisheries category (individual) while the FRI Pulau Sayak, Kedah, bagged the first place in group category. — Bernama