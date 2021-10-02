Taska Genius Perpaduan, Tabika Perpaduan in phase 3 and 4 PPN to begin operation tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 24 Taska Genius Perpaduan (TGP) kindergartens in states under Phase Three and Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) will start operating physically in stages from tomorrow (Oct 3), said National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique(pix).

She said 12 of the TGPs , namely in Terengganu, Sarawak, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan and the Federal Territory of Labuan will operate tomorrow, while three TGPs in Pahang from Oct 11 and nine TGPs in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Melaka on Oct 18.

A total of 17 TGPs in states under phase two of the National Recovery Plan, namely Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan, Sabah and Johor, are allowed to operate to cater for children whose parents are working, she added.

On the physical operations of 948 Tabika Perpaduan (TP) kindergartens in Phase Three and Phase Four states, she said those in Terengganu, Sarawak, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Labuan and Langkawi are allowed to operate from tomorrow (Oct 3), while those in Pahang from Oct 11.

The TPs in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor and Melaka will begin operation on Oct 18, she added.

Halimah said for TPs in Phase Two states, totalling 833, they will conduct home-based teaching and learning (PdPR).

She said the TPs and TGPs that are allowed to operate would be required to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) , including the need for teachers to complete the Covid-19 vaccination, observing physical distancing outside and in the classroom, and for the premises to be sanitised.

“If there is a change in the phase, operation of the TGPs and TPs must follow the new phase, as stipulated in the Guidelines for School Management and Operation 3.0 by the Ministry of Education (MOE),“ she added. -Bernama