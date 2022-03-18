Tawau fire: Grandma battles the elements to save grandchildren

TAWAU: A 63-year-old grandmother waded through mud and rising seawater to save her two grandchildren when their house was among 700 razed in a fire in a water village in Kampung Kurnia Jaya here, yesterday.

Almah Puyung, 63, told Bernama that in the process she even dozed off due to fatigue but was awoken by her neighbours' shouts.

“I did not think of anything else except carrying my six-month-old and one-year-old grandkids to safety,“ she said. She lost everything in a blink of an eye in the house she had lived in for more than 15 years.

Another resident, Normah Kapala, 56, who is suffering from fifth stage kidney failure and is unable to walk, was saved by her son who carried her from the burning house.

“My daughter-in-law rescued my daughter, who is asthmatic and unable to walk, along with her oxygen cylinder.

“We were unable to save anything else except the oxygen cylinder. I have another child who is disabled but was rescued too. We have suffered a test but glad we are all safe,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Ahmad Naning, 54, said he and his wife are seeking shelter in a neighbour's house, and they had to jump into the sea to save themselves as all the bridge paths were destroyed in the fire.

“We were fortunate that some residents from Batu 3 brought their boats to ferry us and other victims who had jumped into the sea to safety,“ he said, adding that they were asleep when the fire started.

“When we were on the boat, we saw only six houses burning...,“ said Abdullah Ahmad who now is living temporarily in a shop.

Aishah Sakirring, 58, said she nearly fainted as she had to walk a long distance in thick smoke, mud, and, had to jump into the sea too.

“Thankfully, neighbours helped me ashore. I was with her two grandchildren - one four-month-old and another aged 15 - at the time of the fire. I am grateful my neighbours helped me rescue my grandchildren.” she also said.

Aishah has registered as a fire victim with the Social Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, Albani Dauralis,52, received the help of neighbours during the fire.

“The fire spread quickly due to strong winds and I heard the sound of exploding gas cylinders,“ he said.

Dewan Kampung Hidayat in Batu 4 has been made a registration centre for affected fire victims and as of 10.30 am today, the Social Welfare Department recorded 44 fire victims from 11 houses for assistance.

The secretariat of the Sabah Civil Defence Force (APM) disaster management committee, in a statement, said that it has estimated that there are more than 1,000 fire victims and assistance is being provided, including temporary shelter.-Bernama