Tawau murder case: Seven expected to be charged today - Sabah Police Commissioner

KOTA KINABALU: Seven individuals including six policemen will be charged in the Tawau Magistrate’s Court this evening with the murder of a man on Jan 13 in Tawau.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said investigations into the case had been completed and the investigation paper was submitted to Attorney-General’s Chambers yesterday (Feb 7).

“All suspects will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 and Section 109 of the same law,” he said in a statement here today.

He said eight policemen and three civilians had been arrested earlier to assist in the investigations into the case.

On Jan 31, Idris was reported as saying that the murder was motivated by jealousy and did not involve security issues in Sabah.

According to him, the wife of the deceased has been charged at the Tawau Magistrate’s Court under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

On Jan 30, Nurima Juli, 33, who is unemployed, was charged with the killing of Nurman Bakaratu, 61, in an oil palm plantation near Jalan Anjur Juara, Jalan Apas, Batu 5, here between 7.30 to 9 pm on Jan 13. -Bernama