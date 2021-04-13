Tawau police to track down residents who flee from EMCO localities

TAWAU: Police will conduct house-to-house checks to track down residents who flee from the 13 localities placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) here.

Tawau District Police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said they would get a list of all the residents registered as staying in the 13 localities for that purpose.

“We also have an integrated team under the Disaster Operation Command Centre (PKOB) for the same purpose, that is to identify and track down residents who flee from EMCO localities.

“Those who fled will be ordered to undergo Covid-19 screening as well as quarantine at existing quarantine centres. We only want to ensure that we can tackle the pandemic so that it doesn’t spread,” he told reporters after monitoring the situation Bandar Sri Indah, which is under the EMCO, here today.

From April 1 until today, 13 localities in Tawau have been placed under the EMCO, involving 17,804 residents.

The 13 localities are Kampung Ranggu Batu 10; Fasa 2 Taman Semarak; Kampung Baru Pasir Putih; Kampung Simpang 3A Merotai Besar; Kampung Muhibbah Raya; Bandar Sri Indah; Taman Sri Bukit Tawau; Taman Cahaya; Jalan Tengku Osman; Kuarters Bomba Tawau; Jalan Mesra, Kampung Titingan and Taman Golden Hill. — Bernama