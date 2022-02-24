Tawfiq denies Leissner's bribery allegation

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Dr Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz(pix) today denied the bribery allegation made against him by Goldman Sachs former banker Tim Leissner in the ongoing trial linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) in New York.

In a statement made available to the media today, Tawfiq expressed his shock over Leissner’s allegation which has been reported in the media.

“I do not know Leissner or Roger Ng Chong Hwa and neither have I met, nor have ever communicated with either of them. I wish to categorically state that throughout my entire life I have never received any bribes from anyone.

“In view of the ongoing proceedings in New York, I have been advised not to make any further comments as it may amount to subjudice. We will be seeking legal advice on the next course of action to be taken on the statements made against me,” he said.

The statement, issued by his lawyers from Messrs Jagjit Ariff & Co, is confirmed by the law firm’s partner Wan Muhd Ariff Ameer.

Roger Ng was extradited to New York to face charges of the United States Justice Department over the 1MDB scandal. Ng was extradited to the US in May 2019.

Yesterday, it was reported that Leissner’s testimony had mentioned bribery involving a former BNM governor's husband.-Bernama