Taxi Association lauds proposed Ipoh City LRT

IPOH: The proposed construction of a Light Rail Transit (LRT) in Ipoh City will bring about a positive impact, not only on rail transport users but also on various sectors of the community as well as other public transport operators in the state.

While lauding the proposed project, Perak Taxi Association chairman Mohamad Hilmi Hashim said it was apt for the LRT service to be made available within the city and that he was confident that the service would be welcomed by the general public.

“The proposed construction of the LRT is very good as it will help reduce traffic congestion in the city during peak hours for those working in the city.

“The heavy flow of traffic on the roads during these hours sometimes resulted in a destination 20km away to take an hour to reach, rather than the normal 25 minutes,” he told Bernama.

It has been reported that there is a proposal to build 28 LRT stations within Ipoh, covering a distance of 58 km.

Meanwhile, Perak Road Transport Users Association chairman Mustafar Rahadi said the LRT service should not be a worry for bus and taxi operators, or e-hailing services, as users require all types of public transportation.

“It (LRT service) will not affect the income of taxi and e-hailing drivers, but instead will help create more income opportunities as they (drivers) can pick up more passengers from the LRT stations,” he said.

Moreover, he said the LRT construction was still in the planning stage and the service was only expected to be operational in a few years' time.

“In five to 10 years' time, the service will be much needed as Ipoh will become a busy city.

“In fact, all modes of transportation will be much needed in the future as long as they could provide convenience to residents who do not want to use their own transportation to avoid traffic congestion,” he said.

However, Perak Bus and Lorry Drivers Association chairman Abdullah Hashim expressed relief that the LRT service was expected to be made available by 2035 as stated in the Draft of Ipoh City Local Plan 2035 (Replacement) issued by the Ipoh City Council (MBI).

“The Covid-19 pandemic affected bus operators, and the industry has only recently seen a slight recovery in the number of passengers after the reopening of state borders.

“We feel the LRT service will not be that good for bus drivers now as we worry about getting fewer passengers,” he said.

According to the Draft, the proposed LRT project involves two routes of 16 stations each with four interchanges.

The Meru Raya-Ipoh-Batu Gajah route covers 30 km while the Bandar Sunway-Ipoh-Simpang Pulai route covers 28 km, with a service frequency of six minutes.

The stations for the first route are Meru Raya, Jelapang, Manjoi, Silibin, Medan Kidd, main station, UTC Ipoh, Pasir Puteh, Pasir Pinji, Falim, Menglembu, Pengkalan, Station 18, Lahat, Batu Gajah Perdana and Batu Gajah.

The stations for the second route are Bandar Sunway, Tambun, Ipoh Garden, Stadium, Hospital, Medan Raya, main station, Maju Rapat, Medan Gopeng, Gunung Rapat, Taman Chempaka, Ampang and Simpang Pulai.

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi was reported to have said that for a start, a transport hub will be built on a 60-hectare site, around the Ipoh Railway Station, here.

She said besides the LRT, the integrated transport hub will be supported by rapid bus transit, train, bus as well as taxi services to provide better mobility for residents and tourists. However, factors involving costs and duration of construction for the transport hub are being studied.-Bernama