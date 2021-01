KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today sentenced a taxi driver, who is in the list of wanted persons by the police for a cheating case, to a day’s jail and fined RM5,000 for bribing a policeman of RM50.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun ordered Beh Por Teik, 56, to serve the sentence today.

Beh paid the fine.

He had pleaded guilty to offering the bribe to Lance Corporal Adam Mohd Alhafiz, of the Dang Wangi police station, as an inducement to not take any action against him.

The offence was committed at Jalan Kuching here at 11 am on Sept 16 last year.

According to the facts of the case, Lance Corporal Adam and a colleague were in a patrol car at Jalan Loke Yew and they were trailing a taxi which was being driven in a suspicious manner before stopping it at Jalan Kuching.

In an inspection using the MCAD (Mobile Card Acceptance Device), Adam found the accused with three previous records and was wanted by the police for a report lodged in Taiping.

When informed that he was wanted by the police, Beh showed a RM50 note to Adam and when told by the policeman that was an offence for corruption to do so, Beh shoved the money into Adam’s hand and asked to be allowed to leave without going to the police station.

The policeman then handcuffed Beh and took him to the Kuala Lumpur MACC office for further action.

Prosecuting officer from MACC, Afiqah Ab Razak, prosecuted, while Beh was unrepresented. — Bernama