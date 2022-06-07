Teach schoolchildren importance of farming, industry player

PETALING JAYA: With food security becoming a top consideration on the national agenda, especially with disruptions caused by global events, increasing food production has become very urgent.

However, attracting the younger generation to become farmers is difficult because they are not taught its importance in primary or secondary schools.

Even those who sign up for a degree in agriculture learn more about theory and not much about the practical aspects of farming. And this does not bode well for the future of agriculture, said Cameron Highlands Agriculture Association chairman Ng Tien Khuan.

He said it is important for children at school level to learn about the importance of farming and its contribution to the nation, pointing out that even the children of farmers rarely want to follow in their parents’ footsteps.

“To be able to ramp up production, farmers depend on high-tech machines that are very expensive. But because foreign workers often cannot understand how to use them despite being trained, they tend to get damaged quickly. This has resulted in many farmers returning to the old ways of doing things.

“Also, many farmers’ children see how their parents suffer to make ends meet. When vegetable prices fall, farmers make very little profit, so their children prefer to take up other jobs instead of farming,” Ng said.

He added that the cost of farming also keeps rising, but Malaysians continue to demand low prices for produce, and at the end of the day, this makes farming unsustainable.

“If farmers cannot make ends meet after a season or two, they would either cut down on the acreage they farm or leave the industry altogether. Malaysians need to understand that the days of cheap vegetables are long gone as the cost of production has gone up and the prices of produce need to reflect this,” Ng said.

Farmer Zaheer Zechariah, 49, said there is a need to create awareness on the importance of farming, and this should start from primary school.

He said by providing such knowledge, schoolchildren would learn that there are opportunities in farming and not just follow the herd and pursue medicine, accountancy or engineering.

“The younger generation must be made aware that modern farming techniques such as fertigation, aeroponics, aquaponics and hydroponics do not require huge land space. Such techniques can be carried out in urban buildings as well.

“By using these modern techniques, even the growth time for vegetables can be shortened. For example in the Netherlands, many young people are involved in farming using modern techniques. The small country is the biggest exporter of tomatoes in the world,” said Zaheer, who ventured into farming seven years ago.

He said in modern farming, the creation of artificial sunlight 24/7 in a controlled environment makes vegetables grow faster than normal, thus allowing for shorter production time.

Food security is important and getting the younger generation involved would help cut the country’s reliance on imports, said Zaheer, who is winner of this year’s Selangor innovative farming award.

He said there is also a need to change society’s perception that farming is not for graduates, because around the world, especially in Europe, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, graduates in various fields are entering the farming sector.

He added that in Malaysia, graduates tend to shy away from it because society frowns upon them becoming farmers and it is also looked upon as a job not befitting a graduate.

Zaheer said as long the country fails to create awareness about the importance of farming, Malaysia would have to depend on other countries for its supplies and be at their mercy whenever there is a major global event.