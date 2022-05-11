Teacher arrested for alleged abuse of four-year-old girl at nursery

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a female teacher yesterday for allegedly abusing a four-year-old girl at a nursery in Tampoi here two days ago.

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief Rupiah Abd Wahid said a police report was lodged by the child’s mother yesterday, after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

She said the child, who is hyperactive with speech delay, had been placed by her parents at the nursery, which is a care centre for normal children and also children with special needs.

“Investigations based on a closed-circuit TV recording at the nursery showed the teacher pulling the child by the ear and placing a pillow on the victim's face.

“The child was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital here where medical officers confirmed that the victim suffered ‘bruises on her right ear in the alleged abuse’,“ said Rupiah in a statement here today.

Following that, police arrested the 24-year-old teacher at the nursery in Jalan Putih, Skudai last night, she said.

Rupiah said the teacher has been remanded for seven days until May 17 for investigation under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both on conviction.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Johor Bahru Utara police headquarters at 07-5563122.-Bernama