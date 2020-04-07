Teacher claims cheated by online mask seller

KUANTAN: A female teacher has claimed she lost RM5,992 after she was cheated in a deal to purchase masks and rubber gloves on Facebook early this month.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim, 24, claimed she dealt with a female suspect through a telephone number from an advertisement she saw on April 1.

“The victim claimed she made the payment on April 5 to obtain 86 boxes of masks and eight boxes of rubber gloves for her to sell.

However, the victim said she never received the goods even though she was promised that delivery would only take one day, and her attempts to contact the suspect failed,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday and investigations are being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of up to 10 years and caning, and can be fined, if found guilty.

Separately, a 66-year-old retiree claimed she lost RM37,000 after she was duped by the Macau Scam and transferred her savings into two unknown bank accounts.

Mohd Wazir said according to the victim, on March 30, she was contacted by a person supposedly from Telekom Malaysia who said her house telephone number had been used by an online illegal gambling outfit.

“The victim said when she was informed that a warrant of arrest had been issued for her, she pleaded for it to be cancelled.

“The suspect then told her it would be done if the victim transferred her savings into an account number to help in the investigations,” he said.

The victim then transferred her savings amount twice before she realised that she could have been duped when she could no longer contact the “police officer” to check on the status of her arrest warrant. -Bernama