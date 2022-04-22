Teacher losses RM45,500 in investment through Telegram

SEREMBAN: A teacher from Jempol claimed to have lost RM45,500 after falling prey to an investment offer made through the Telegram application last Sunday (April 17).

Jempol police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 52-year-old teacher was lured by the offer after finding his name in a Telegram group that offered an investment package which provided a profit of RM15,000 within a three to six-hour trading period.

“The victim claimed to have chosen package 1, which is to pay RM1,000 with a return of RM16,000 within the trading period of three to six hours. Attracted by the offer, the man made a payment of RM1,000 to a local bank account belonging to an individual on the same day.

“On April 18 to 19, the victim made four more transactions amounting to RM44,500 to several local bank accounts belonging to companies and other individuals,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said after the fourth transaction, the teacher was asked to make another payment of RM27,500, for which he would get RM82,500.

Hoo said the victim, suspecting that he had been cheated lodged a police report yesterday and the police were investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

In another development, Hoo said a 30 -year-old male salesman from Bahau lost RM20,000 after being duped by a Macau Scam which claimed the victim was involved in money laundering and drug activities.

“The victim received a call from a man last Saturday (April 16) and the call was allegedly connected to a police officer to conduct an investigation on the victim,“ he said.

He said the salesman, as instructed by the suspect, revealed his bank account details to the unknown individual, and realised he had been cheated and lodged a police report last Tuesday after checking his bank account and found RM20,000 had been withdrawn.

The case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.-Bernama