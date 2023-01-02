Teacher shortage: NUTP urges MOE to reintroduce relief teacher positions

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has requested that the Ministry of Education (MOE) reintroduce relief teacher positions to cover the shortage of teachers, including in Sabah and Sarawak.

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon said based on a study carried out by NUTP, the teacher shortage was found to be due to the addition of new schools, the increase in pupils and classes, early and compulsory retirements, as well as the health factor.

“I think it’s been a long time since the MOE last offered a relief teacher programme. Previously, it was offered for a period of about one to two years to suitable candidates who had finished their university, diploma level studies and the Malaysian High School Certificate... this managed to cover the vacancies that existed.

“But now, the programme is no more, while the need is still there... maybe the minister (of education) can consider appointing relief teachers for the time being,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ programme today.

In the meantime, Fouzi said the shortage of teachers in Sabah and Sarawak was partly due to the policy that only 10 per cent of the teaching staff there could be from the Peninsula.

Therefore, he hoped that the respective state governments would be willing to open a bigger quota for education graduates to cater to the current needs. -Bernama