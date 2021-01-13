Teachers not required to undergo Covid-19 screening - MOE

KUALA LUMPUR: Teachers who will begin their duties at schools when the school session starts on Jan 20 are not required to undergo Covid-19 screening but have to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the pandemic.

Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Jidin said he was confident that strict compliance with the SOP by all quarters could reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission and ensure that the teaching and learning sessions are held in a safe environment.

“The existing health system capacity which is inadequate and limited also prevents the implementation of Covid-19 screening on teachers. Therefore, strict compliance with the SOP is really important,” he said in a news conference on the operation of education institutions under the ministry, here today.

Radzi said teachers with health problems and at high risk could discuss with the school administration to allow them to teach virtually.

“They (teachers) are required to issue a special letter from the doctor to explain their health problems to be reviewed and considered by the respective school administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, Radzi said to ensure pupils without Internet devices and access could participate in the learning sessions, the ministry also implemented the teaching and learning at home (PdPR) method.

“We realise the limitations faced by the pupils, so there are other methods to be used by the teachers such as preparing educational materials for home learning as well as through TV Pendidikan.

“We will improve these methods so that pupils without Internet access and devices are not left behind,” he said.

Elaborating on Year One pupils in the MCO areas who will undergo PdPR sessions, Radzi said the ministry has the list of students to be placed in certain classes.

“The teachers will contact the parents to ensure the PdPR can be carried out properly,” he added.

On the number of pupils allowed in one class, Radzi said it would be in accordance with the requirements on physical distancing.

“We don’t set the number of students in a class. Even in the previous SOP, the number is based on the physical distance regulation,” he said. - Bernama