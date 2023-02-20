Teachers of Arau school moot breakfast initiative for hungry students

ARAU: “Teacher, I am hungry... I want bread,“ were the words of a student that prompted Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Arau guidance counsellor Effa Khairunisah Othman and other teachers to moot an initiative to provide bread daily to less fortunate school kids, the children of fishermen, before they begin classes.

Effa Khairunisah said initially she and the other teachers prepared bread and jam, and also provided a bread toaster in the counselling room so that they can give a meal to any student who is hungry and not able to buy food.

“During the daily recess time, these children will sit on the bench in front of the counselling room because they do not have the money to buy a meal and jokingly asks us for some food.

“It was then that I got the idea of ​​providing slices of bread from the contributions of other teachers. This began in November last year,“ she told reporters here today.

She said she intends to provide a ‘Coffee Conner’ for students to enable them to eat and have coffee before entering the classroom.

The school’s principal, Norma Md Nor said besides teachers, there were also parents who contributed money to make this noble cause a success.

She said many students from B40 families come to school without having breakfast, and this effort is to ensure these students will be able to concentrate on their studies when in the classroom.

“At first, these students felt embarrassed, but now they are not shy to prepare the toasted bread for themselves in the space provided

“For the duration of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, besides the toasted bread, the school’s Parent and Teacher Association (PIBG) is donating lunch to SPM candidates so that they do not have to leave school during break time and can better focus on their papers,“ she said.

She said school authorities and the PIBG are planning to expand the Coffee Corner in the future by providing more toasters.

Meanwhile, Perlis Education Department director Naharudeen Othman said the department responded well to the initiative of the school and PIBG for their efforts to provide food to help less fortunate students.

“This is a good effort, but the food provided needs to be taken from the canteen operator and not from outside to maintain the quality and cleanliness of the food,“ he said. -Bernama