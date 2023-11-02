Team still need to work on bike: Marquez

SEPANG: Repsol Honda Team rider, Marc Marquez is still looking for compatibility with his machine in a bid to reclaim the MotoGP World Championship title in the 2023 season.

The six-time MotoGP champion admitted that his team would still need to keep working in the garage to improve the 2023 Honda MotoGP bike to ensure it is capable of winning throughout the season.

The Spaniard said the 2023 RC213V prototype he had tried yesterday which was the first day of the 2023 Winter Test was not much different to the bike he had tried in the Valencia Test in November last year.

“Now tomorrow, next day we will start working and especially in Portimao something new will arrive. But we need to keep working in our garage, try to get more information, improve tenth by tenth because right now we are still far from the top riders,” he told reporters recently.

However, the 29-year old Marquez said it was a positive start for the pre-season regarding his physical condition when compared to his declining performance last year following a fractured right arm in 2020.

Yesterday, Marquez was only in the ninth place after completing lap 23 in one minute 59.424 seconds at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) and today, he slipped out of the top ten spot and finished in 13th spot with only complete nine laps completed and posing a best lap time of 1:59.450s. -Bernama