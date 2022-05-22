Tears of joy and sadness on ending 23-year mixed doubles title drought

BAC GIANG (Vietnam): Behind their cries of joy for ending Malaysia’s 23-year title drought in mixed doubles at the SEA Games, Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei also shed tears of sadness after the medal presentation ceremony today.

Apart from the unpleasant task of beating their teammates in the final, they were emotional over the fact that their 15-21, 21-19, 21-13 win against Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See in the final at the Bac Giang Gymnasium was the last match for the two partnerships.

After four years of partnering Yen Wei, Tang Jie, 24, will now team up with Valeree Siow, while Yen Wei, 26, will combine with Choong Hon Jian, following a revamp in the national mixed doubles department.

“Of course we are happy with this result in our SEA Games debut which might be my last ever partnership with Tang Jie. But I think we have proved our partnership, so maybe we can partner again (in the future).

“I know he was very tired just now because he was smashing a lot, so we also supported each other and played with confidence. We only wanted to see the Jalur Gemilang flying high and Negaraku being played overseas. That’s something truly to be proud of,” said Yen Wei.

For Tang Jie, it was hard playing against players who are like family members and who know each other’s games so well.

“Very difficult because we train, eat and stay together, more like a family. Win or lose, we are happy for each other,” he said, with tears in his eyes.

“We know each other’s mental and physical strength. That is why we were nervous in the first game but we managed to come back,” he added.

Pang Ron, who will also be getting a new partner as Yee See will team up with 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Chan Peng Soon, said their silver medal win today would be the sweetest memory for him and Yee See.

“We appreciate our three years of partnership. We both tried our best, and they also did their best but they did better than us,” he said.

Malaysia last won the mixed doubles gold at the 1999 edition in Brunei through Chew Choon Eng-Chor Hooi Yee.-Bernama