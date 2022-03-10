Tears of joy as cosmetics agent reunites with family after kidnap ordeal

KOTA BHARU: Cosmetics sales agent Rosnazirah Mohd Naim (pix), who was kidnapped from her home in Tumpat near here on Sept 13, was today reunited with her family at Jalan Kelochor here.

The safe return of Rosnazirah, 36, was greeted with tears of joy from her parents and other family members including her 13-year-old daughter.

To accompany her home were Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun and senior police officers from the state police headquarters (IPK).

Muhamad Zaki said with the handover of the kidnap victim to her family, the case is considered to be over and called the success as a show of unity in the community in dealing with crimes like this.

“The close collaboration between Kelantan Royal Malaysia Police, Bukit Aman and our Thai colleagues also contributed to our success.

“The victim was held by the kidnappers for more than 20 days and perhaps the experience left an emotional impact and trauma on her.

“We should give her and the family space for now,“ he said adding that the community must refrain from negative hearsay and learn from the incident.

In the incident last Sept 13, the victim was kidnapped by several men from her home in Kampung Semat Jal, Tumpat at 5.10pm.

The kidnappers fled north with the victim through an illegal base in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, going by police discovery of the car used by the suspects.

The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani in an earlier statement said the kidnap victim was rescued through cooperation and sharing of information and intelligence between PDRM and the Royal Thai Police who managed to locate the whereabouts of the victim in the country.-Bernama