Tebrau Bersatu chief Mazlan quits party

JOHOR BAHRU: Tebrau Bersatu division chief Mazlan Bujang(pix), who is the former Puteri Wangsa state assemblyman, has quit the party and declared support for Barisan Nasional (BN).

Mazlan, who was the state Education, Information, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman before the Johor State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on Jan 22, said he is now not a member of any party although he supports BN.

Announcing his resignation at a press conference here today, Mazlan said 22 members of the Tebrau Bersatu committee were following him in quitting Bersatu.

“I have also decided to support the leadership of (caretaker) Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohamad for him to lead Johor again for the sake of political stability and the future of the people.

“I made this decision based on the need to establish a stable state government, a leadership that enjoys the confidence (of the people) and the failure of the two previous menteris besar to govern Johor well,” he said.

Mazlan said he had prepared his resignation letter and would submit it soon.

He also confirmed claims by a senior Johor Bersatu leader that he had never attended any state-level party meetings chaired by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who replaced him as the state party chief in 2020.

However, Mazlan said he had the decency to send a representative to the meetings.

“Today, I can talk. Throughout my tenure as the Johor Bersatu chief, who was appointed by the president himself, I was boycotted; Pagoh (Muhyiddin) did not even send a representative to the meetings.

“After my position was taken over by him (Muhyiddin), why should I attend to respect him when he did not show me any respect?” he said.

Mazlan confirmed that he had received offers to join other parties but avoided talking about it because he did not want to aggravate the situation.

“I would be lying to say there were no offers. I respect my friends including those in Pakatan Harapan. They are my good friends although we have different political views. We leave such matters (political direction) to Allah for we do not know what is to come. I place the interests of Johor far above my own,” he added.

Mazlan urged all Bersatu members and supporters to do a self-reflection and support the leadership of Hasni and BN in the upcoming state election.

The Election Commission will meet on Feb 9 to set the dates for the snap state polls.-Bernama