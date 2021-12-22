Technical fit of new jet fighter critical to nation’s air defence

MALAYSIA sits on an important international gateway along the strategic Straits of Malacca.

It is geographically spread over two land masses, with coastlines snaking 2,905km and separated by 640km of contentious sea to the East and West.

The resulting demand on air capability and power for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) to support maritime surveillance and defend our sovereignty can be extremely arduous.

The RMAF must stay relevant by shaping its defence and fighting capability to ensure threats are effectively deterred and countered where necessary.

It must be equipped adequately in the aspects of intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance.

As RMAF evaluates the six international bids which closed Oct 6, the technical features of the jets to meet operational and combat requirements of the air force’s geostrategic needs to defend and protect the Malaysia air space can be very exacting on the aircraft to be acquired.

This relatively high technical threshold requirements for the supply of 18 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) for the RMAF could narrow the dog-fight to only a couple of select models from the current six who have submitted their bids.

The interested bidders are understood to be Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), which is partnering with local company Kemalak Systems Sdn Bhd to offer the FA 50 jet fighter; Turkey Aerospace Industries, offering its LCA known as Hürjet; China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corp (Catic) with its L-15 fighter jet; Italy’s Leonardo with its M-346 planes; India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd with its Tejas fighter; and Aerospace Technology Systems Corp Sdn Bhd, which is 71.43%-controlled by Tan Sri Ahmad Johan’s National Aerospace and Defence Industries Sdn Bhd (Nadi), 23% by a company called Russian Aircraft and 4.76% by another Russian outfit Rosoboronexport, offering MiG 35 planes.

Interestingly, Pakistan was touted to be a favourite to bag the LCA contract in Malaysia with its JF-17 Thunder fighter jet (JV with China), but it did not participate in the bid.

In this regard, it is not surprising that a key consideration in the 18 LCAs is the requirement for supersonic powered fight jets to cover the wider space with agility and speed as the aircraft may be required to conduct operations in the two theatres simultaneously and at very short notice.

Looking at the submitted bids from the manufacturers, it appears three of the aircrafts may not meet this critical requirement: Italy, Turkey and China.

Given the two extensive operating theatres which the RMAF may be required to manage simultaneously, the long-range deployment will also require the LCA’s air-to-air re-fuelling capability, which, it is speculated, has been found lacking in some of the aircraft offered by the six bidders.

We cannot have a fighter jet that is only able to fly from the peninsula to Sarawak, and unable to continue further or fly back without landing to refuel.

The air-to-air refuelling is essential. Any suggestion to establish a forward base just to cater to the fighter jet’s landing to refuel is a waste of precious resources of time and money.

Building on the two strong technical requirements – supersonic speed and air-to-air refuelling capability – additional key technical capabilities are sought for the LCA by the RMAF.

Based on its tender, the technical requirements include versatility of Fighter Lead-In Trainer/LCA feature, Integrated Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile system and a platform able to conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground missions effectively, with a future maritime strike capability.

Given this, a comprehensive evaluation on merits should point to the Tejas from India having the edge over the Korean FA-50 and Chinese L-15.

The other three jet fighters do not seem to meet the minimum technical requirements.

The technical requirements will no doubt impact on the practical range of weight and cost-effective design and performance of the LCA.

Generally, it is argued that while cost is important a well-designed lightweight fighter is able to match or perform better than a heavier type plane-for-plane in many missions at a lower cost.

The LCAs, which have caught the attention of the RMAF, have varying features and advantages of their own such as weapon system effectiveness, superior manoeuvrability as well as small visual and radar signatures.

The technical features notwithstanding, what will tip the scale is the LCA that offers competitive features with cost-effective design and performance, and a total comprehensive package which the successful supplier is able to offer. This must include the best value palm oil countertrade commitment.

The comprehensive package is expected to cover payment options, RMAF fleet ecosystem fit based on commonality and inter-operability, to double up as lead-in fighter trainers, to cover scope of integrated logistics and all-level maintenance system support as well as scope for transfer of technology and local content requirements.

Sherman Socka is an Industry and Investment Analyst. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com