Technical issues fixed, employers can start hiring Bangladeshi workers: HRM

PUTRAJAYA: The recruitment process for Bangladeshi workers can now begin after the previous technical issues have been resolved, said the Ministry of Human Resources (HRM).

HRM in a statement today said the attestation process involving 15 companies and more than 2,000 Bangladeshi workers had been completed by the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, and the process was expected to pick up in the coming weeks.

The ministry said employers who had paid the levy and planning to hire Bangladeshi workers can now submit their applications for confirmation of employment and work visa documentation to the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

“However, the entry of Bangladeshi workers is subject to safety and health screening, including compliance with the requirements of the Immigration Department,“ read the statement.

On Dec 19 last year, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M.Saravanan and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers to work in the country, effective until December 2026.

Saravanan said the MoU outlined the responsibilities of both countries, including those relating to Malaysian employers and Bangladeshi workers as well as the responsibilities of private employment agencies in both countries.-Bernama