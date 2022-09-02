Technical problem 'derails' Kelana Jaya route LRT service in the morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The operation of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) services along the Kelana Jaya route was delayed this morning following technical problems faced by a train that approached the Universiti station on its way to Putra Heights.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Amir Hamdan said the train with 54 passengers encountered technical problems at 9.40am when approaching the Universiti station.

He said all 54 passengers were safely evacuated and transferred to the Universiti station platform that was about 10 metres away.

“Investigations are being carried out to identify the problem. We wish to apologise to all commuters affected by the problem and the delay caused to reach their respective destinations,” he said.

Service resumed at 10.30am.-Bernama