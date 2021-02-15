Technician fined for kicking sister’s fiance on chin

KUALA LUMPUR: For kicking his younger sister’s fiance on his chin, a factory technician was today fined RM1,500 or three months’ jail in default by the Magistrate’s Court, here.

Ahmad Akmal Azhar, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Nik Mohd Fadli Nik Azlan while his uncle, Mohd Amirudin Mohd Zain, 29, claimed trial to the charge.

The two accused, who were unrepresented, were charged with causing hurt to food delivery rider Muhammad Nuraiman Abdul Shukor, 22, in Jalan Jasa 5, Sungai Tua, Batu Caves, Gombak, near here, at 3.30 pm, last Jan 22.

The offence under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with 34 of the same code, carries a jail term of up to a year or a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or both.

Ahmad Akmal had allegedly kicked the victim twice on the chin after finding out that the latter had done something bad to his sister.

As for Mohd Amirudin, the court allowed him bail of RM2,000 with one surety and set April 13 for case mention. — Bernama