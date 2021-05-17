Technician killed by falling gas pipe in Kemaman

CHUKAI: A technician was killed when a one tonne gas pipe fell on him in Teluk Kalong Industrial Area, here, this morning.

Kemaman district police chief, Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the victim Ahmad Shahir Hasauddin, 29, died of serious head injuries at the scene at 9.40 am.

“The victim was said to be painting a 10-metre gas pipe in a fabrication workshop when a gas pipe stored nearby rolled out of place and crashed onto him.

“The victim who failed to escape the falling pipe died on the spot from serious head injuries.

“The Fire and Rescue Department took over an hour to extricate the victim from under the gas pipe using a forklift,’’ he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

Hanyan said the body of the victim was sent to the Forensic Unit of the Kemaman Hospital for a post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama