Technician pleads guilty to punching sister in face, arms

KAJANG: A technician pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to charges of punching his younger sister in the face and arms last week.

Magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain allowed Muhamad Farhan Mat Sahid, 31 bail of RM1,500 with one surety pending sentencing on Nov 16.

Muhamad Farhan was charged with intentionally causing injury to his sister, Nadiah Husna, 24, by punching her face and arms at a house in Taman Rakan here, at 11 pm on Oct 13.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail sentence of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

The media had earlier reported that the man was arrested by police after the victim lodged a report about an argument between them while the victim was cooking in the kitchen next to his brother's room.-Bernama