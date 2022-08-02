Teen allegedly beaten by father of girlfriend for filming, sharing intimate clips

POLICE have arrested two male suspects for allegedly beating up an 18-year-old male, who later succumbed to injuries.

Acting Kuching district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa reportedly said the teenager was allegedly beaten up at an eatery along Jalan Tun Jugah around 1am recently.

“The incident was believed to have been sparked by the deceased’s personal romantic relationship,” said Merbin in a statement, adding that a post mortem will be carried out today.

Meanwhile, China Press reported that one of the suspects is the father of the teenager’s girlfriend, while the other man is a friend.

The teen reportedly slept with the girl, who is 16 years old.

He also filmed the act and shared the video.

When the girl’s father learnt of this, he was unsurprisingly enraged and decided to teach the victim a lesson.

Footage of the alleged assault was shared on social media.

The victim was even stripped of his clothes in public.