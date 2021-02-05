Teen boy, two men detained after ramming roadblock

JOHOR BAHRU: Police detained a teenage boy and two men after they rammed through a roadblock set up in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, aged between 14 and 47, driving a Perodua Viva car, were arrested at about 10.40 pm after a 45-minute chase from Taman Skudai Baru.

“Our personnel attempted to stop the car but it rammed through the roadblock. The suspects also acted aggressively by crashing into a police patrol car to escape and a fight ensued between police and suspects,” he said in a statement here today.

Ayob Khan said following interrogation, police found one of the suspects was the uncle to the two others and also the driver of the car.

Further checks found one of the suspects was wanted by police while another tested positive for methamphetamine, he said.

He added that further investigations were ongoing. — Bernama