GEORGE TOWN: A teenager charged with killing her newborn baby girl by throwing her out of a window has been released on bail of RM90,000 by the High Court here.

Lawyer RSN Rayer, when contacted by Bernama, said his client, M. Santhiea, 19, was released on bail in court today at about 1.45pm. Earlier, Santhiea was detained at the Perlis Correctional Centre.

Rayer said that on Jan 15, Judicial Commissioner Datuk Amirudin Abd Rahman had allowed the accused’s application to be released on RM90,000 bail with two sureties and ordered Santhiea to report to the Air Itam police station every Saturday.

The lawyer said the High Court also ordered the girl to surrender all travel documents to the court and also banned her from applying for any travel documents, including passport and other travel documents.

Apart from that, the accused is also required to be at home from 7 pm to 7 am and not allowed to leave the state without court permission.

On July 16, 2020, Santhiea was charged in the Magistrate’s Court of killing her newborn baby girl at her family home in Air Itam, here. The charge against her was read out to her at the maternity ward of the Penang Hospital, where she had been admitted for treatment.

She was charged with causing the baby’s death at Sri Ivory Apartment, Bandar Baru Ayer Itam here at 8.25 am last July 10. She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama