Teen found drowned after being swept away by strong currents

KUANTAN: A teenage boy who was swept away by strong currents when taking a dip at the Pasir Puteri recreational area in Sungai Lembing here, yesterday, was found drowned today.

District police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the body of the victim Amirun Mohamad, 14, was found in Lubuk Cina, about four kilometres from the location he was last seen, at 6.10 pm.

His remains were taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for a post-mortem.

Amirun of Jabor, Terengganu was swimming at the recreational area together with his brother and two cousins yesterday when he was alleged to have disappeared at 2.30 pm.

They were said to have been swept by fast currents to a deep section of the water before three of them were rescued by members of the public.-Bernama