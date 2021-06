A BRAVE teenager saved her family dogs from a bear in the garden of her house in Bradbury, California.

Her heroic act was captured on a home security camera and the footage has gone viral on social media and was picked by several TV stations around the world a few days ago.

The mother bear and her cubs were walking on the concrete fence of the the house when a pack of dogs charged at them. It was protecting her cubs.

The cubs backed off while their mother swiped at the pet dogs and then grabbed a small dog.

Hailey Morinico, 17, ran to the dog’s rescue and shoved the bear off the wall.

“I was like ‘Oh my god, there’s a bear and it is taking my dog. It is lifting her up and off the ground’. The dog that the bear grabbed, she’s the baby. I have to protect the baby,” she was quoted by NBC News as saying.

She sprained her little finger in the drama rescue but escaped serious harm.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPaK_qtp2os