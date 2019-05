KUALA LUMPUR: A teenager, who inserted his private part in an iron pipe, found it stuck for an hour, forcing firemen to perform a delicate rescue operation.

Tangkak Fire and Rescue Station Head of Operations, Senior Fire Officer II, Seniman Idris said his department received an emergency call at 10pm on Monday.

“On arrival, we found that the victim tried but failed to remove his penis from the pipe, which is about six inches long with a diameter of 5mm.

The firemen had to cut the pipe to free him.

Idris said they could not free the victim’s penis after the pipe was cut out.

The 16-year-old boy had to be taken to the to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) to remove the pipe.

The boy was reported to be in stable condition, albeit with a deflated ego. He sustained minor injuries.